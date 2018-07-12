Grangemouth girls set for States after scholarships

Two of Central Girls Football Academy’s most talented players are to leave the club this summer and move to the USA on scholarships.

Ellie Kane and Kim McAlpine, who have been at the club for over a decade between them, will leave the club for seperate U.S. clubs.

Both players are firmly entrenched in Central history having played with Scotland, won the domestic treble and won the SWFL Division 1 whilst with the club.

Having both avoided the lure of the ‘bigger’ Scottish clubs, the girls achieved a great deal with Central and now, looking at the bigger picture, who knows what the future holds for the pair.

Ellie is heading to South Alabama University for her studies and will join up with British coaching staff for her football with the University sports team called the Jaguars.

Kim will head to Carson and Newman in Tennessee, and the Irish football coach is looking forward to adding Kim to the squad, who are current State champions.

Ellie and Kim were first noticed last year when Central travelled to the Disney International Cup.

Whilst winning the trophy, the pair came to the attention of American scouts, culminating in the scholarship offer.

Both players start in the USA this month.

Ellie was keen to credit Central, saying: “My time at Central has opened the door to so many incredible experiences.

“Central have been part of my life it will be strange to leave, whatever happens in the U.S.

“I have no doubt I will wear the Central cyan again in the future.”

Central Academy senior side are currently at the half way point of the SWPL season have lined up replacements for Ellie and Kim coming from the talented youth set up and a couple of experienced players.

The player oriented club are committed to development and seeing their players gain opportunities such as U.S. scholarships, which are the pinnacle of their youth programme.

And Ellie and Kim are undoubtedly positive examples of that.