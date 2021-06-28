Grahamston Boys Club celebrating after phenomenal season for three sides

Grahamston Boys Club 2005

Grahamston Boys Club emerged from a long period in the doldrums last season to reach three XI-a-side league cup finals in different age groups - winning two of them.

That success has convinced many that the biggest boys' club in the Falkirk region is on its way back, more than 25 years after being one of the most renowned and respected clubs around.

Chairman Craig Dalrymple said there was immense pride in the achievements of Grahamston's 2005, 2006 and 2008 squads, all of whom played XI-a-side in the Central Scotland Football Association.

Grahamston Boys Club 2006

The 2005s had defeated Calderbraes 5-0, while the 2006s enjoyed a 2-0 triumph in an all-local final against Camelon. The 2008s, who missed out on success, losing 6-2 to Bo'ness, were in their first season of XI-a-side, so qualifying for a cup final was a great accomplishment, added Dalrymple.

The trophies were dedicated to Grahamston BC's former long-standing chairman, Alan Slythe, who had to step aside for health reasons. Among the players he helped through the club's ranks was former Rangers and Everton captain David Weir.

Dalrymple explained a lot of work had gone into rebuilding the 47-year-old club in recent seasons, before it became "the talk of the town" once again. "When I was young, everybody spoke about wanting to play for Grahamston, or if you were playing against Grahamston, or if you were terrified you were about to get beaten by Grahamston. But it kind of fell into a decline," he said.

He and the other coaches worked with the players at their disposal and they brought in a philosophy of quick, fast, attacking, passing football.

Grahamston Boys Club 2008

It was reckoned Grahamston BC was the only Central Region club to have three age groups reaching separate XI-a-side finals, while the 2006s were declared winners of their Covid-19 shortened league campaign last season.

"The buzz about the club is unbelievable," said Dalrymple, adding Grahamston now had a children's section. "We have had a hard time - we have been up against the big clubs like Syngenta in attracting players but now we are starting to attract the better players in the area, and representing the area in cup finals. We are still about and we are still here, but we are now back again as one of the bigger clubs.

"We should be proud of what we have done and we should be proud to tell people about it."

Dalrymple added there was an excellent group of parents at the full club and all the different age levels. "We have sold them the dream that we're trying to resurrect a giant and they are buying into it," he said. "We are being looked at as a viable option for good young players, which is really good."