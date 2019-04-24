Graeme High seeking domestic treble at Hampden in Scottish Schools Shield final

Graeme High School are ready to make a trip to the home of Scottish football, Hampden Park, tomorrow night in a bid for the treble.

The young players from the Callendar Road school, which includes Gary Gillespie and Craig Sibbald amongst its former pupils, face St John’s RC School in the Scottish Schools’ Shield final.

18-04-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. SFFH_190271 MG 12.30pm. FALKIRK. Grahams Road. Peoples Ford Falkirk. Graeme High School footballers preview pics ahead of Scottish Schools Shield Final. Peoples Ford Falkirk are the shirt sponsors. George Renwick, sales manager (white shirt); Jamie Scott, captain; Ian feron, general sales manger (suit) and Zander Murray, coach (far right).

Victory would complete a clean sweep of three trophies as the senior side has already won the league and regional cup. They face Dundee school St John’s and have been supported by the local People’s Ford garage in Graham’s Road.

Pupils visited the car dealership last Thursday to say thank you for the support, with team captain Jamie Scott and sales manager George Renwick showing off the branded strips ahead of the big match.

To reach the final Graeme saw off St Ninian’s from Giffnock on the south side of Glasgow, winning 6-3 despite falling 2-0 behind in just 20 minutes of the semi-final at Airdrie’s Exelsior Stadium.

However an epic comeback given hope by Blair Sneddon’s first half response kicked into gear after the half-time interval and a pulsating second half saw Graeme book their place in tomorrow night’s schools’ showpiece.

Kyle Ewing levelled with a header before Graeme took the lead on 56 minutes through Kai Fotheringham, but Lucas Sandberg was beaten by Kian McAndrew to draw the match level at 3-3.

However Graeme dug in and sealed progress through a Kai Wilson double, either side of Ryan McKay’s penalty.

The school also saw off Airdrie Academy, Cardinal Newmain, Deans CHS, Craigmount High on penalties and Queen Anne High en route to tomorrow night’s big match on the big stage.

Kick off is 7pm.