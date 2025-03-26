Gr-eight win for Scotland U17s as Falkirk plays host to international football

Scotland's Alexander Smith celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk played host to international football this week with Scotland men’s U17s hosting Liechtenstein.

And Brian McLaughlin’s young team ran riot in their final Uefa Under-17 League B Round 2 clash on Tuesday to top their group in style.

They won 8-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Cole Burke with Alexander Smyth, Fletcher Boyd, Brodie Dair and Cameron Williams (2) all scoring.

Previously, the Scots had played two fixtures at Broadwood in Cumbernauld, winning 2-0 against Romania and drawing 2-2 with North Macedonia in their opening fixture to go unbeaten.

They’ve now secured promotion to League A for the 2026/2027 Under-19 competition.

The move by Uefa to use the Falkirk Stadium – which boasts a Champions League approved FIFA Quality Pro artificial surface – comes in the wake of Falkirk FC alongside six other SPFL clubs continuing to challenge the ban on plastic pitches in the Premiership.

Top-flight sides voted at the end of last season to implement a ban in the Premiership from the 2026-27 campaign after the governing body put forward a resolution to “phase out” artificial surfaces.

Spearheaded by the Bairns and the club’s CEO Jamie Swinney, the group of clubs have since campaigned against the ban, offering up alternatives citing the ‘already seismic gap between the Championship and Premiership’.

The club admit a “dispute resolution process” is likely as they continue to battle against what club chiefs say is a “senseless” ban.