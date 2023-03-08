Gordon Wylde: Our young players did Camelon proud despite defeat

Camelon Juniors lost 1-0 to Civil Service Strollers (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

Eight of the starting eleven on Saturday afternoon were from the club’s under-20s side, coached by Andy Rodgers, after a host of first-teamers were cup-tied for the match after joining recently from Syngenta.

On the match, Wylde said: “We had five senior guys involved in total. Stewart and I had to ask them to really put in a shift and we made the younger guys aware that they couldn’t be passengers as such.

"We put an onus on them to really show what they could do.

“Because they are a decent Lowland League team and they were playing a strong starting eleven. But the guys really went out and played with no fear. It was fantastic to see.

“I was surprised. I said at one point in the first half to the bench that I thought we could genuinely win the game because we showed so much those early stages. Kenny Knox played as captain and he did a fantastic job of setting the tempo.

“Everyone really stepped up and it was one of them, we lost the game, but I came away from the match really pleased.

