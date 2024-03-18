Gordon Wylde: Camelon Juniors part company with manager after 2-1 defeat at St Andrews United

Gordon Wylde and Gordon Moodie (background) have left Camelon Juniors (Photo: Alan Murray)

His assistant, Martin Mooney, has also departed despite Camelon’s strong position in the East of Scotland First Division – with the side sitting in second spot and well on track to gain promotion back to the Premier Division with only five league outings remaining.

The Mariners also have two cup matches left to play, including a King Cup third round tie against Newburgh tomorrow night at home.

A Camelon statement thanked Wylde and Mooney for their efforts at the club.

“Camelon Juniors FC can tonight confirm that they have parted company with manager, Gordon Wylde, and assistant manager, Martin Mooney. The club thanks them for their efforts and wishes them well for the future.”

Meanwhile, ex-East Stirlingshire boss Wylde thanked those invovled at the Mariners for their “support and backing”.

"I’d like to thank the players for all their efforts in getting the club into a strong league position,” he said. “The guys travel all over the country to play for the club, train in the evenings, and then get up for work the next day.

“I’d like to thank all the committee, staff, volunteers, and the amazing supporters at the club for all the support and backing they’ve given me and Martin in our time at the club. It was very much appreciated."

And on the St Andrews defeat, he told club media post-match: “They deserved to win the game. For all the possession we had, I don’t remember us having a shot on target. I don’t think we can have complaints.”

Wylde joined Camelon back in February 2023 alongside Mooney, with that move being part of a ‘first team management reconstruction’ that saw then-boss Stewart Kenny depart the club.

Director of football Steven Allison, who joined days earlier after leaving a voluntary role at Syngenta – who folded after ‘backroom bust-up’ soured relations between key members of staff – said at the time: "I have had local teams approach me beforehand and in recent times, but the offer from Camelon really excited me.

"There is a hell of a lot of work to be done with the infrastructure off the park and on it, but the potential is massive.

"The short term goal is to stay up this year, with a view to building next year and getting Camelon back into the Premier Division. Getting to the Lowland League is achievable.