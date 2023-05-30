Gordon Herd: Dunipace cup exit was a 'totally rubbish' way for Linlithgow Rose's season to end

The Gallant will play in the Scottish Lowland Football League next term after winning the Premier Division last month, with the club earning promotion without having to feature in any cross-pyramidal play-off due to West of Scotland Beith and South of Scotland Abbey Vale winners not having the required club licenses.

But on Tuesday night, the Rose’s campaign ended with a whimper, going down 3-2 to local rivals Dunipace of the Second Division at Newtown Park.

"We didn’t do ourselves justice tonight, that’s for sure,” Herd said. “We never got going, although you probably have to give Dunipace a lot of credit for that.

30-05-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS, Newtown Park. Dunipace v Linlithgow Rose. EOS League Cup semi-final. Gordon Herd.

"Danny (Smith) set them up to play in a certain way and we didn’t cope with it.

“We played into their hands really, we took too many touches in the middle of the park and everything was sloppy and slow.

“But that is cup football for you. You don’t get another chance and if you aren’t at it then you find yourself on the wrong end of the result.

“We had some harsh words in the changing room and it was a totally rubbish way to end our season. We were bullied on and off the ball.