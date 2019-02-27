Gordon Herd: Camelon hosting Fitba Greats at Carmuirs Park is boost for club

Manager Gordon Herd says hosting Fitba Greats' charity event "bodes well for Camelon"

Fitba Greats teamed up with Camelon Juniors to collect food and support local people in need - through the means of an Old Firm match.

Camelon asked fans to bring tinned food items and toiletries to the match - which was £10 and £5 entry - to help those who need it most.

Manager Gordon Herd said: "It bodes well for the future, when a charity like that is approaching us to hold an event like that.

"It bodes well for Camelon, it attracted a decent crowd as well - so it's good for us that we can attract things like that."

The actual match was won 5-3 by Celtic Greats, with Herd adding: "John and Eamonn [coaches] played in it, and it was played in good spirits, although there were a few touchy tackles."