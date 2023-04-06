'Going a full season without beating Dunfermline isn't what we want' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn ahead of derby clash

James McPake’s side travel across the Forth as League One leaders with a healthy gap over the Bairns.

The Pars also have the best defensive record in the division, having conceded only 17 goals over 30 matches played.

But, boss McGlynn is backing his side to hit the scoring trail again after 360 minutes with a league goal.

John McGlynn on the touchline against Clyde (Photo: Alan Murray)

"It is important to get back to winning ways and we need to show more creativity,” he said. “They have the meanest defence in the league and that poses a challenge for us – but that is what football is all about.

“Every game is different and the recent ones have been against teams defending their box very well and being compact, sitting deep, but we are maybe looking for a more open game, and I think we will get that. They will attack us and we will attack them.

“We need more composure in front of goal and we need to get onto the end of crosses into the box. We were doing it earlier on in the season but right now, we aren’t timing those moments well enough to get on the end of things.

“There isn’t a magic wand to sort it out but the more chances you create and the more bodies you get into the box, then the better the chance you have of scoring. I have no doubt that we will score. We have been different class for most of the season and we are more than capable.

The Bairns lost 2-0 to Dunfermline last time the sides met (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It can still be a great season for us and that is the attitude we are going into the game with.

He added: “It would have been nice if we were a little bit closer, and of course it could have been different, but it is still a massive game and it certainly ins’t meaningless for us.

"Any match between Falkirk and Dunfermline is because of the history that is there and the big fanbases. We want to get one over them and going a full season with beating Dunfermline isn’t what we want.

“We want to cut the gap to eight points and then we go to Montrose on Tuesday night hoping to cut the gap to five points. That is the only way you can think about it and that is our approach. You never know. We want to finish the season as high as we possibly can.

Kai Kennedy should be back fit for the Pars match (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We want to win a Scottish Cup semi-final and possibly a series of play-off matches. We can’t let any of this subconscious stuff filter into the team and we need to deliver in our performances rather than just thinking about delivering.”

On the injury-front, McGlynn confirmed that Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy was back in training after missing out on the trip to Clyde last weekend, which finished 0-0.

He said: “Kai Kennedy trained today (Thursday) and he looks like he will be available. Sean Mackie also came back but he has aggravated the injury he already had.

"Ryan Williamson was here today and he may become available. Ola Lawal has picked up a little know so we aren’t sure about him.

