Goalkeeper Cammy Bell joins Falkirk

Cammy Bell became Ray McKinnon's sixth new signing of the season this morning.

The former Rangers and Kilmarnock goalkeeper held talks with the Bairns at The Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday and joined his new team-mates for the first day of pre-season training at Stirling University today.

Bell (32) spent last season between Partick Thistle and St Johnstone. He was among Ray McKinnon's first signings at Dundee United where both the manager and goalkeeper spent a year 2016-17.

He becomes the third international in the Bairns squad having played 22 minutes of a Scotland win over the Faroe Islands in 2010.

Paul Dixon made a handful of Scotland appearances under Craig Levein while Morgaro Gomis has two caps for Senegal.

Falkirk have a number of trialists with them as they kick off their preparations for the new season, however The Falkirk Herald understands there will be little further transfer movement before players report back for fitness testing tomorrow.