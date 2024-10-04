Gloves up: Stenhousemuir stopper Darren Jamieson launches his own goalkeeping gloves' brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansions and millions may be the reality for a minority of professional footballers, but for the majority who carve out a living in football, life doesn’t stop - nor do the mortgage payments - when the referee sounds the final whistle on a players’ career.

Stenhousemuir stopper, Darren Jamieson, 33, has recognised this, teamed up with his brother Derek, and is venturing down the well-trodden path of entrepreneurship so many footballers are now navigating post-football days.

At 33-years old, for most of us, retirement seems like a distant flicker of light at the end of a recently-entered tunnel. Typically those in their early thirties aren’t considering life after work and in fact, for some, it’s time to re-evaluate our careers and opt for a change in direction.

For those lucky enough to have spent their early careers riding the professional football rollercoaster, this age brings forward considerations for the unavoidable end of their playing days.

Stenhousemuir stopper Darren Jamieson sports his own DeeJayGK goalkeeping gloves (Photo: Thomas Gorman/Stenhousemuir FC)

Cited as the best part-time goalkeeper playing in Scotland presently by the Falkirk Herald, Jamieson has launched a brand of goalkeeper gloves bearing his commonly used alias, “DeeJay”.

“For most, becoming a professional footballer is a dream and many don’t achieve it. I’ve been incredibly lucky to have lived that dream for most of my career and I have enjoyed every second of it.” Warriors ace Jamieson said.

“With 250 appearances, you’d be hard-pushed to find a pair of gloves I haven’t worn, but I’ve always felt they’ve never given me the grip or the control I’m really looking for. Instead of continuing to persevere with sub-standard gloves I decided to join up with Derek and produce our own.”

Footballers endorsing products isn’t a new thing, nor does it give a guarantee of quality, but for Darren and Derek this isn’t simply endorsing a brand and sticking their initials on the front. This is their business, their brand, their gloves and this is personal for them.

Darren Jamieson - who has launched his own goalkeeping gloves brand - in action for Stenhousemuir against local rivals Falkirk last month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

It isn’t a throwaway attempt at entrepreneurship nor a ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ concept, this is their trade and they’ve plied it well. These gloves encapsulate the experience of a goalkeeper who has racked up almost 250 professional appearances and they are designed from the ground up with that experience in mind.

The goalkeeper is usually the last bastion of any defence for a team and a solid goalie can be the difference between three points and zero.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton in League One, Jamieson will be looking to make it three clean sheets on the spin after two bore draws against full-timers in Inverness Caley Thistle and Queen of the South.

“We are coming off the back of a great point away last weekend and we are looking to carry that momentum forward for another solid away performance on Saturday. We know it was a deserved point against tough opposition, but we want to push for more against Dumbarton”, stated Jamieson.

“Obviously it is difficult to play away from home, but we believe that we are a strong team, and we know what is needed to wrap up three points. We work hard every week in training to be able to give a performance to be proud of and this weekend will be no different.”

Check out Darren Jamieson’s new venture here: https://deejaygk.co.uk/