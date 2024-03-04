News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Getting the league title over the line is the hardest part, says Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn after Annan Athletic draw

Returning Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn reckons the hardest part of winning a league title is the final run-in.
By Ben Kearney
Published 4th Mar 2024, 01:12 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 02:22 GMT
02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.
02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

The Bairns, who are well clear at the League One summit. slipped up against second bottom Annan Athletic last Saturday, conceding an injury-time equaliser at home.

And experienced midfielder McGinn, who previously lifted the Championship title with both Kilmarnock and St Mirren, said of the run-in and the draw: “It is that stage of the season now, they (Annan) went to Hamilton Accies and won 3-1, teams are having a bit of a go now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Teams have threats and if you don’t put them away then they will hurt you.

Most Popular
02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Willie Gibson 33 and Stephen McGinn 4.02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Willie Gibson 33 and Stephen McGinn 4.
02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Willie Gibson 33 and Stephen McGinn 4.

“It was a day of missed chances. We get to 80/85 minutes only a goal up and well that is football, you can get punished, and we were frustrated to drop two points.

"The manner of the goal we conceded was really poor and it is warning to us heading into the final part of the campaign.

"It felt like a defeat. We see in training the quality and we shouldn’t be missing the chances we had.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The hardest bit of winning any league title is this bit, the last bit, getting it over the line.

"When it gets down to ‘how many wins you need’ you need to go about your business properly.

"We spoke about re-focussing in the changing room after the game.”

McGinn, 35, grabbed his first assist of the campaign against the Galabankies, with his crossfield pass finding Callumn Morrison for the second-half opener.

Related topics:FalkirkLeague OneBairnsKilmarnockSt Mirren