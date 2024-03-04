Getting the league title over the line is the hardest part, says Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn after Annan Athletic draw
The Bairns, who are well clear at the League One summit. slipped up against second bottom Annan Athletic last Saturday, conceding an injury-time equaliser at home.
And experienced midfielder McGinn, who previously lifted the Championship title with both Kilmarnock and St Mirren, said of the run-in and the draw: “It is that stage of the season now, they (Annan) went to Hamilton Accies and won 3-1, teams are having a bit of a go now.
"Teams have threats and if you don’t put them away then they will hurt you.
“It was a day of missed chances. We get to 80/85 minutes only a goal up and well that is football, you can get punished, and we were frustrated to drop two points.
"The manner of the goal we conceded was really poor and it is warning to us heading into the final part of the campaign.
"It felt like a defeat. We see in training the quality and we shouldn’t be missing the chances we had.
“The hardest bit of winning any league title is this bit, the last bit, getting it over the line.
"When it gets down to ‘how many wins you need’ you need to go about your business properly.
"We spoke about re-focussing in the changing room after the game.”
McGinn, 35, grabbed his first assist of the campaign against the Galabankies, with his crossfield pass finding Callumn Morrison for the second-half opener.