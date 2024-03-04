Getting the league title over the line is the hardest part, says Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn after Annan Athletic draw

02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

The Bairns, who are well clear at the League One summit. slipped up against second bottom Annan Athletic last Saturday, conceding an injury-time equaliser at home.

And experienced midfielder McGinn, who previously lifted the Championship title with both Kilmarnock and St Mirren, said of the run-in and the draw: “It is that stage of the season now, they (Annan) went to Hamilton Accies and won 3-1, teams are having a bit of a go now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Teams have threats and if you don’t put them away then they will hurt you.

02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One. Willie Gibson 33 and Stephen McGinn 4.

“It was a day of missed chances. We get to 80/85 minutes only a goal up and well that is football, you can get punished, and we were frustrated to drop two points.

"The manner of the goal we conceded was really poor and it is warning to us heading into the final part of the campaign.

"It felt like a defeat. We see in training the quality and we shouldn’t be missing the chances we had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hardest bit of winning any league title is this bit, the last bit, getting it over the line.

"When it gets down to ‘how many wins you need’ you need to go about your business properly.

"We spoke about re-focussing in the changing room after the game.”