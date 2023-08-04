Getting off to a good stat crucial in curtailed season says Irons

Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir: Edinburgh's Danny Handling and Stenny's David Hopkirk Edinburgh Danny Handling and Stenny David Hopkirk Scottish League Cup - Edinburgh City FC v Stenhousemuir FC Group Stage, Group H Ainlsie PArk Edinburgh

The Warriors go into their next match on the back of a 2-2 draw at Edinburgh City on Saturday and a 2-0 defeat at Airdrie on Tuesday in the Betfred Cup.

With Irons classing those games as an extension of pre-season, he is now fully focused on this Saturday’s trip to Albion Rovers in their Ladbrokes League 2 opener.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the Stenny boss said: “It's been two decent games and I'm pretty happy with the performances.

"It's all been about preparing for this Saturday against Albion Rovers and getting the league campaign off to a positive start.

"It was a difficult season last year and we struggled for large parts and hopefully this season we can rectify that.

"With the season curtailed, it's imperative from every club’s point of view to get off to a good start.

"If you get to a situation where you're adrift at Christmastime, you could be in trouble with less matches than normal to go.

"I expect Queen’s Park and Edinburgh City to battle it out at the top, but for the other eight teams, we will be desperate not to get involved at the wrong end of the table.”

Much like the Warriors, Albion did not have the best of campaigns last time out and Irons is expecting them to also be improved on last season.

"Albion have a new manager, Brian Reid, who has been around in the lower league and he knows the league well and knows what it takes to get results in this league,” he said.

"It's never easy going to Cliftonhill. Hopefully, the pitch won’t be too bad but we won’t make any excuses. It's a game we will have to be prepared for.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors have bolstered their squad with the addition of four teenage talents in Callum Erskine, Jack Hodge, Josh Grigor and Christopher McQueen.

Goalkeeper Erskine impressed in the previous two matches against Edinburgh and Airdrie, and Irons admitted that has left him a decision to make as to whether the youngster will start ahead of the experienced Graeme Smith this Saturday.

“I’ve definitely got a decision there. Callum came in and did really well on Saturday and performed well against Airdrie,” he said.

"We'll look at the condition of both at training then decide, but whoever plays I will have confidence in them.

"The good thing about this season compared to last is we have a strong squad, good numbers and some really good players as well as a bit of youth added.

"We've recruited and are stronger than last year, but so have a lot of other teams.

"It will be interesting at the start to see how different teams are from where they finished.”

Albion Rovers come into the game on Saturday on the back of the same form as Stenny, one win and a draw.