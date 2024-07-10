Gary Thom Testimonial: Defender skippers Linlithgow Rose against top flight Motherwell

Gary Thom prior to Tuesday night's testimonial, with son Luke 4, daughter Lexi 1 and wife Dawn (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Falkirk-born centre-half Gary Thom was honoured for a decade of playing service at Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday night, when the 34-year-old’s Lowland League outfit took on Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in his testimonial match at Prestonfield.

In foul, rainy conditions, Thom, of Stenhousemuir, captained Gordon Herd’s side against Stuart Kettlewell’s North Lanarkshire outfit in this warm-up match for the competitive 2024-25 campaign.

A Lennon Miller penalty gave the top flight side a 1-0 half-time advantage following a foul on ’Well striker Filip Stuparevic.

After main man Thom had been substituted in the second half, Linlithgow earned a sensational leveller against a team four leagues higher in Scotland’s football pyramid when Alan Sneddon netted a penalty.

Linlithgow Rose ace Gary Thom gets guard of honour on pitch before Motherwell match (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Although Motherwell forward Moses Ebiyi then put the Steelmen 2-1 ahead after Harry Paton’s cross, Rose refused to be denied and hit back again after 85 minutes when PJ McGiff fired the ball past visiting custodian Aston Oxborough for 2-2.

Sadly for Herd’s team, ’Well scored another goal almost immediately when that man Ebiye found the top corner of the net with a brilliant curling strike.

Canadian midfielder Paton completed the scoring for the Steelmen when he netted after fine set-up play by teenager Dylan Wells, meaning the match ended 4-2 to Kettlewell’s men.