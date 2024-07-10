Gary Thom Testimonial: Defender skippers Linlithgow Rose against top flight Motherwell
In foul, rainy conditions, Thom, of Stenhousemuir, captained Gordon Herd’s side against Stuart Kettlewell’s North Lanarkshire outfit in this warm-up match for the competitive 2024-25 campaign.
A Lennon Miller penalty gave the top flight side a 1-0 half-time advantage following a foul on ’Well striker Filip Stuparevic.
After main man Thom had been substituted in the second half, Linlithgow earned a sensational leveller against a team four leagues higher in Scotland’s football pyramid when Alan Sneddon netted a penalty.
Although Motherwell forward Moses Ebiyi then put the Steelmen 2-1 ahead after Harry Paton’s cross, Rose refused to be denied and hit back again after 85 minutes when PJ McGiff fired the ball past visiting custodian Aston Oxborough for 2-2.
Sadly for Herd’s team, ’Well scored another goal almost immediately when that man Ebiye found the top corner of the net with a brilliant curling strike.
Canadian midfielder Paton completed the scoring for the Steelmen when he netted after fine set-up play by teenager Dylan Wells, meaning the match ended 4-2 to Kettlewell’s men.
But Linlithgow acquitted themselves very well overall on Thom’s big night.
