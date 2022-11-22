Gary Oliver: We don't have any momentum at the moment, says Falkirk midfielder

He scored his third goal of the league season for Falkirk just after the break to make it 2-2.

Speaking to club media, Oliver said the result once again showed that the lack of consistency within the side.

"Of course it does get at you,” he said of his frustrations. “You can’t get any real momentum going and if you want do well in any league, you need to have momentum.

19-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. HAMILTON. New Douglas Park. Clyde FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 16. SPFL cinch League One. Second goal Falkirk, Gary Oliver 18.

“We create so many chances in games and we just don’t take them. We could have put this one to bed in the opening 20 minutes. We could have relaxed after that.

“Instead, when Callumn Morrison scored, we probably did that while it was only 1-0. We probably took our foot off the gas and thought ‘this will be easy now’ and that sort of thing.

“No game is ever like that and teams don’t just give up and sit off you. Especially with Clyde having a new manager just in the door. We ended up chasing the game which wasn’t nice. There is nothing worse than going into the dressing room at half time when you are losing.

“The second half start was perfect and we got a point but that isn’t good enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad