Gary Oliver on his incredible Falkirk start record and 'effective' specialist role in Bairns' title tilt

Gary Oliver backheels past Jack Turner during Falkirk's 1-0 win at Hampden against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

It’s been nearly two years since Falkirk last lost an SPFL league match that Gary Oliver started.

You’d have to go back to a 1-0 defeat at Queen of the South in March 2023 to see the last time a Bairns’ team with Oliver in the starting eleven lost.

And the ex-Greenock Morton attacker is hoping that statistic counts in favour for the William Hill Championship title run-in.

He started the 3-0 win away to Airdrie last midweek but was forced to settle for a spot on the bench for the 1-0 win over rivals Dunfermline last time out.

Ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Queen’s Park, he said: “It's a nice stat to have. Last season we were invincible so I haven’t been beaten in a league match that I’ve started for a couple of years.

"Hopefully I can keep it going until the end of the season. Lift that trophy. Of course, I want to play every minute of every game.

"But there's good players in my position as well and sometimes you need to give them a chance. I'm always ready, I'm always available for the gaffer (John McGlynn) for the selection.”

Oliver has scored and assisted twice so far this league campaign – but he’s made 26 appearances and played a bit of an under-appreciated role in the Bairns’ title tilt.

His role up top as a facilitator for Falkirk’s plethora of talent across the park is certainly different from that of Ross MacIver or Barney Stewart – but it really does works.

"All the strikers we've got here are all in different ways, and it's quite a good thing for the gaffer to have a choice to play different styles,” the forward said. “I feel a bit more pressure because you need to step up to the mark when these chances come, but that’s a good thing.

“I'm a false nine probably rather than a out-and-out striker. I'm probably linking up the play and getting the wingers involved in the game. They've got a lot of assists and goals this season.

"The way we've been playing, especially the way I've been playing, I've been dropping in, dragging defenders out of position. It's actually worked really well against teams that try to come toe-to-toe with us.

"We can overload areas and make it hard for teams to pick us up. They don't know what to pick up. It's been really effective this year.

"As I said, we've got different players that can play different roles; Barney's probably a more target man. Eamonn Brophy’s probably more on the shoulder, in the box, finishing.

“As long as we're winning games then I am happy.”