Gary Oliver: Late Alloa Athletic goal was the worst feeling in the world
Falkirk striker Gary Oliver says he was ‘gutted’ to drop two points in such a dramatic manner at Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night.
The Bairns conceded a 95th minute spot kick to make it 1-1 after Oliver opened the scoring only nine minutes beforehand.
"It was so high and so low in such a short space of time,” he admitted. “That is how football sometimes. It was unbelievable really and absolutely gutting. There must have been about 20 seconds to go just before the penalty was given. I thought I had grabbed a winning goal and they then score with the last kick of the ball. It is the worst feeling in the world.”
On the spot kick, Oliver added: "100 per cent it was a handball. However, I don’t think it was in the box. The referee could have gone over to his assistant to ask for a bit of help. I was close enough to it and I didn’t think it was in the box, it was probably a yard out.”
Falkirk now travel to Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday night. “It is a great game to bounce back from,” Oliver said. “Darvel put Aberdeen out and it won’t be an easy game for us, but it will be an exciting one for us as players and for the fans. We will need to play better than how we did tonight.”