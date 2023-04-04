Gary Naysmith: Substitutes the key to success in League Two promotion play-off hunt

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith and assistant manager Brown Ferguson on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory over second-placed Dumbarton keeps the Ochilview outfit in touch with the top four, with just two points now separating them in sixth and Annan Athletic in third.

On the day, an Aron Lynas’ strike on the stroke of half time fired the hosts in front, but a a key double change helped turn the tide for the Warriors, with Gavin Reilly and Tam Orr netting soon after to seal the three points.

Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald: "Our substitutions had a positive impact and we were the better team overall – there was no doubt in my mind that we deserved to win the match. The guys coming into the team are so crucial at the moment.

“I was pleased for Gavin Reilly again to get another goal and it was nice for Tam (Orr) to score the winner coming off the bench. He played very well when I first came into the club without finding the back of the net and it has been a tough season for him.

“Euan O’Reilly came on too and he was back to the Euan O’Reilly we all know and we need that on a consistent basis. His confidence looked up again and he took players on.

“We were unfortunate to be behind at the break and we were only losing down to a really good finish on the stroke of half time. It felt a little unjust and we changed a couple of things at half time that helped us take control of the match.”

The boss also believes his full squad will need to dig deep, and continue to play in unfamiliar positions, due to the current build-up of injuries.

He added: “We lost Jordan Lowdon last Thursday in training and on the Saturday Callum Yeats only lasted three minutes before going off injured. Jacob Blaney came in for him this weekend after doing really well in the previous game, but he then goes off early too. Daniel Higgins came in but he is only just back after six weeks out.”