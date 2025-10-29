Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir still going well despite Alloa stalemate

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says his table-topping side shouldn’t feel too down despite failing to topple ten men Alloa Athletic last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland full-back admitted that the 0-0 draw at the Recs was a “frustrating” one after Stefan Scougall’s second yellow card on the hour mark – but that his team’s recent run is one to keep building on with the Warriors top of the Scottish League One table after 11 fixtures.

Speaking after the bore draw, which kept his side one point clear of second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle, he stressed the importance of not getting carried away after one disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had two away games in a row, taken four points and kept two clean sheets,” he said. “There is a lot to be positive about. But you also cannot be blind and not look at the things that you need to improve on, so that's what we've got to do.

Gary Naysmith’s side are still top of the SPFL’s third tier despite drawing at Alloa (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It’s not all doom and gloom. The defence looked really solid. It's just the other part which is the hardest part in football – the creating the chances, the build-up play, every manager will tell you that's the hardest part, we need to just try and improve on that.

"We're delighted with where we are in the league, we have 21 points from 11 games. We’d have taken that at the start of the season.”

The Warriors now travel to Queen of the South this Saturday, and ahead of that trip to Palmerston, Naysmith said: “It will be a tough match for us. We need to remember that other teams are thinking that we are a really tough match for them.”