Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith admits squad is down to ‘bare bones’ ahead of Motherwell visit in Premier Sports Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith admits his already depleted squad will be stretched to the limit this weekend against Jens Berthel Askou‘s Motherwell.

The Warriors opened their Premier Sports Cup campaign on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 away to Greenock Morton, and they suffered more injury woes with both Matthew Aitken and Scott McGill being forced off during a difficult 90 minutes at Cappielow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that leaves former Scotland full-back Naysmith with the real possibility of going into Saturday’s home clash with no outfield substitutes available, having only had three - including recently-signed goalkeeper Yan Gromov Godik plus trialists Josh Walker and Finn Robson - to choose from against the Ton.

Stenny struggling to field a starting XI

“The squad is bare at the moment,” Naysmith revealed. “We already had four or five missing. I don’t actually know what we are going to do for Saturday. We have six or seven players out. We will recover for Saturday and try to get a team on the pitch. At the moment it feels like that is a difficult task. It is what it is. We don’t think any of the injuries are serious ones but you are still looking at a couple of weeks.”

On Tuesday night, a brace from Tomi Adeloye and an Owen Moffat goal secured the three points before the break for Dougie Imrie’s Morton.

Although his team “dug in” under difficult circumstances, Naysmith admitted that the all three goals were “preventable” as the Warriors’ backline conceded from two crosses and a set-piece that wasn’t dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Naysmith: We gifted Greenock Morton easy goals

On the match, he said: “We lost a really poor opening goal but settled ourselves down. We then missed a really good chance to make the game 1-1 through Corey (O’Donnell) but we didn’t take it. Not getting to half time just one goal down is what killed us. Within that, we did have to change our shape due to Matty (Aitken) feeling his hamstring tighten up. Finn (Robson) then had to play way more minutes than I was wanting him to play. When you get to 3-0, you can never really tell if it is because Morton had dropped off or not but I felt we dug in and actually had moments.

“I have to give the guys real credit for how they played - especially when we had to go down to ten men. You have to focus on the positives and the togetherness shown was great. We’ve chosen to start young Ollie (Simpson) who is 18 and Archie (Graham) who is 20. That was their first proper games. We are really missing some key, experienced players. You have to factor that in. Overall, we have lost 3-0 and picked up more injuries so it goes down as a difficult night for us. The three goals were preventable.”