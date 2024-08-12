Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir should have gone ahead after nightmare start

Gary Naysmith's men went down to 2-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts last weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)

A madcap opening to last Saturday’s League One encounter at Kelty Hearts saw visitors Stenhousemuir trailing 1-0 at New Central Park within a minute, but Stenny boss Gary Naysmith reckons they should have been 2-1 up just four minutes later.

Gaffer Naysmith was speaking after watching his side ultimately slip to a 2-0 defeat, which the hosts won thanks to Scott Allan’s quickfire opener and Ross Cunningham’s clincher 11 minutes into the second half.

“The two goals that we’ve given away are really disappointing,” the former East Fife, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City manager, 45, told club media.

"I didn’t think there was too much in the game in open play.

"Kelty were better in both boxes. I thought their defence was better than ours and I thought they were more clinical.

"We got off to a really poor start, lose a goal after a minute. But I’ve seen it back and we have a stonewall penalty that the ref doesn’t give us after three minutes.

"And then Matty Yates hits the bar with a chance that we would normally expect him to score.

"So at five minutes we were 1-0 down but we should actually have been 2-1 up.

"The game then ebbed and flowed.

"Second half we started quite well, playing the game in their half without creating too many clear cut opportunities.

"And then just a long ball from a throw-in, striker gets in behind, we get beaten easily and we’re 2-0 down.

"I may be wrong but it was probably the first time that Kelty had got into our half.

"At 2-0 it was a mountain to climb because you’ve got to then go and chase the game.”

Stenhousemuir, fourth in the table with three points from two matches, continue their League One campaign with a trip to Alloa Athletic this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Naysmith added: “We need to get a better consistency in our performances and obviously we need to work on the things we need to do better.

"We’ve played two games, we’ve won one that we deserved to win, and we’ve lost one that we deserved to lose.

"We now need to make sure that we’re better in our next game.

"We’ve not to get too high when we win and not get too low when we are defeated.”