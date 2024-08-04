Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir played 'some really nice stuff' in Arbroath win

Stenhousemuir's Kyle Banner (right) wheels away to celebrate scoring the winning goal against Arbroath on flag day (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith praised his team’s strong showing in their William Hill League One opener as they earned a 2-1 win over Arbroath.

The Warriors, who won the fourth tier title last term, sealed the three points at Ochilview on flag day against the early title favourites thanks to second-half goals from Ross Taylor and Kyle Banner.

A stunning free-kick in injury-time from Quinn Coulson pulled one back for the visitors, but the Warriors held on.

"I thought the lads were excellent,” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith applauds the Ochilview Park home support after the 2-1 win over Arbroath (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We haven’t actually managed to watch many League One teams due to the busy league cup schedule but we caught Arbroath v Annan on our weekend off.

"They have a few injuries in attacking areas but they are a strong team and we knew it would be a tough game.

"They have players who are used to playing at a higher level. We told the lads before the game it was a big one with the flag day, but it was for the club and fans to worry about that – we had to focus on the starting the new league campaign with three points.

"We played some really nice stuff at points. It was a world-class free kick that beat DJ (Darren Jamieson) or we would have had a clean sheet too.

“When wee Matty (Yates) is up front for us rather than big Matty (Aitken) then we have to play a different way and we really did play some nice stuff. The first goal excellent. The second was a great header from Kyle (Banner).

“Out of possession we did the right things too. We had a nice compact shape and we pressed the ball well. It was one of those performances, we asked for seven/eight things and the guys probably did six/seven of them perfectly.

"The guys who came off the bench made an impact too.”

Heading into Saturday’s trip to Kelty Hearts, the boss added: “I am not going to get up too up or too down.

"We’ll enjoy the fact that we have got off to a winning start. We have a lot of confidence in this group. We maybe don’t spend the same amount of money that other teams do but we have a firm belief in ourselves.”