Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir boss pleased to 'bridge the gap' after Elgin City victory

Goals from Adam Brown and Michael Anderson sealed the three points against the side currently sitting in promotion play-off spots, now only two points above the Warriors, who are currently in sixth position.

“It was an important one for us considering the gap Elgin could have created by winning the game,” manager Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald. “I am pretty honest in admitting that the top top is between Dumbarton and Stirling Albion, so that opens up two spots for us to get into.

“We deserved to win the game. It was really tight, but I think Gavin Price (Elgin City’s boss) would admit that if one team deserved to take the three points, then it was us.

Stenhousemuir beat Elgin City 2-0 on Saturday (Pics by Scott Louden)

“We scored at a really good time in the first half just before the break because it was very even at that point.

“Even although we got the goal, it wouldn’t have changed my team talk in any way. We were doing well and I was happy.

“In the second half we picked them open a good few times and our final decision let us down a little. We shot when we should have passed and vice versa.

“For the first 10/15 minutes of it we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times and gave them some encouragement.

Matty Yates on the ball

“We didn’t make the most of our opportunities and it left the match at 1-0 going into the final ten minutes when they are bringing on fresh legs.

“However we defended our box very well and we managed to score a really well worked goal on the counter attack.

“I set the players a challenge to get through the three league games in January undefeated and they have done that, so it is a good start.

“Seven points out of nine and a clean sheet on Saturday is all very pleasing. The lads are buying into what we want to do.”

Nat Wedderburn makes his move

The boss is also hopeful of adding to his squad. He added: “We are still chasing one. We’ve been eyeing up one target. It may happen after the window as a loan. It is a case of waiting and being patient as we want to add quality.”