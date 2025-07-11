Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir boss on 'unbelievable change' and cup challenge

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith reckons his side’s sustained success over the past couple of seasons is a real achievement considering the “unbelievable” amount of change at Ochilview Park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his two full campaigns at the helm, the former Scotland full-back has led the Warriors to their first league title and then to the Scottish Championship play-offs last term.

And Stenny’s most successful spell on the park has came during a period of instability off it. The club’s current board of directors recently revealed that administration was a real possibility last season, with infighting and stories of unrest common place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naysmith hails squad for dealing with change

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith speaks to defender Kinlay Bilham after Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win over Bonnyrigg Rose – the Warriors face a tough start to the competitive campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Naysmith said: “There has been so much change at the club. What I think people don’t realise is just how that affects the on pitch stuff too. It is a total credit to the group of players that they have performed so well over the past couple of seasons. When I look back to the start of 2023 when myself, Brown (Ferguson) and Myles (Hogarth) joined – the people involved in the club has completely changed.

“The assistant kitman is still here. Euan (O’Reilly), Michael (Anderson) and Nicky (Jamieson) are still here from the playing squad. That’s it. The rest of the football folk, the board, the office staff have all changed. That is an unbelievable amount of change over a couple of years. The fact the players have had two years of success is so impressive.

“On and off the pitch, the turnaround has been massive. It takes time for things to gel together and I think we are seeing that at the moment. Everyone has to find a way of working with each other. My focus is getting the best team possible on the pitch, which is difficult with the money available.

"Finding a player better than one we have currently is so hard – we can’t spend £400 a week on a player. But we have to keep evolving. I’ve brought players here who are versatile because that helps. We only have two central-midfielders fit and one goalkeeper fit, that is clearly the two positions we need to support as a priority. We can still bring in players but it has to be the right ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors face a tough start to the competitive campaign with four matches in ten days from Tuesday. Naysmith’s side travel to Dougie Imrie’s Greenock Morton before hosting top flight side Motherwell at home next Saturday.

Naysmith on Premier Sports Cup challenge

And the boss has revealed just how much of a challenge it will be over the next few weeks with his squad down to the bare bones. Summer signing Finlay Gray is out of action and he joins Nicky Jamieson and Curtis Lyle as unavailable.

However, the SPFL’s new trialists rule has been a blessing for the Ochilview side, who will be able to field two trialists during the group stages following a change to the competition rules this summer following lobbying from lower league clubs.

“Finlay Gray is going to be out for a number of weeks,” Naysmith said. “Added to that Nicky (Jamieson) is still to come back, he is getting closer. Curtis Lyle is also out still. I am happy with the players’ fitness but we are running with a really small group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have four games in ten days due to our off day being this Saturday. The only thing that will help us a little is that we can play two trialists in the Premier Sports Cup group games and that will be something we use.

"It is a massive help. The four games is a tough challenge, I reckon we will have a squad of 16 players. But I am looking forward to it.”

​On the trip to Cappielow next Tuesday, Naysmith highlighted the challenge facing his team with Imrie having led his Morton side to a play-off push last season despite having one of the lowest budgets in the second tier.

“Dougie has done a fantastic job,” he said. “He clearly has one of the smallest budgets in the Championship but his team always competes well and finishes higher up than most people expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have spoken to him a good few times over the summer – he has a big challenge this season with the way the Championship is looking.

"But he gets the basics right: his teams work hard and do the unseen things well. They’ll be organised. They are trying to play a different way too, we’ve watched them and we will need to be ready for that. We are training this Saturday but I am hoping to take in Morton or Motherwell’s game.”

Last Saturday, the Warriors rounded off their pre-season with a 3-2 home win over Scottish Lowland Football League side Bonnyrigg Rose.