Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir boss on full-time management aim and 'proving the doubters wrong'

The former Scotland full-back, 45, led the Warriors to their first-ever league title in style in his second season in charge at Ochilview, having previously been let go by Edinburgh City back in 2022 despite having the capital club in a strong position to reach the League Two play-offs.

And he admits that past experiences at other SPFL sides have allowed him to really appreciate just what he has going for him at Ochilview.

"I am delighted to be at a club like Stenhousemuir,” Naysmith said.

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan and manager Gary Naysmith hold the League Two trophy after the 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Ochilview last month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The people here behind the scenes do everything they can do to support you as a manager.

"The club feels like one. You can speak to everyone and everyone will speak to you.

“The board of directors have been fantastic with me and they really work with you.”

"But crucially, they also let you get on with the job and they put their trust in you and that goes a long way.

Gaffer Gary Naysmith celebrates with the Stenhousmuir supporters and players after the 0-0 draw with East Fife at Ochilview which sealed the League Two title (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The supporters are fantastic too and they really back the players and they are always supportive of myself, Brown (Ferguson) and the rest of the backroom team.”

Naysmith revealed that although he is in “no rush to leave” the Warriors, in the future he would like another shot at full-time management.

"I had to prove to other people that I could still do the job. That is the honest truth,” he added.

“I lost my previous two jobs and you do hear things that people say – whether it was right or wrong.

“The burning desire was certainly there for me joining Stenhousemuir. I wanted to show what I can still do, and I think I have done that.

“I might look 55 but I am only 45 and I am still young in terms of management.

“It is no secret that I would love to be a full-time manager again, that has to be the goal for me.

“I want to have another crack at full-time football. I feel like I have unfinished business there.

"I was the same as a player – I wanted to be at the highest level that I could be.