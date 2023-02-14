Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir boss guards against complacency ahead of Albion Rovers clash
Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith has warned his players of complacency ahead of this weekend’s clash with second-bottom Albion Rovers at Ochilview.
The Warriors are yet to lose on league duty under Naysmith, and he is keen to ensure that continues against Rovers and then Bonnyrigg Rose next week – the two teams currently at the foot of the table."Albion Rovers will get the same level of respect that we gave Livingston in the Scottish Cup,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Our next two games are against the teams at the bottom of the league – but we can’t go into them with any complacency.
"If we go into the game this weekend with any complacency at all, then we will get beaten. If we think we can just turn up on Saturday then it won’t end well for us.
"The hard work of the previous five games, staying unbeaten, would all be lost.
"I’ve made that clear to the group. Albion Rovers deserve respect because they are a very well organised team.
"They are so fit and they don’t give you time to go in-and-out of games, you have to have that focus.
"Brian Reid has done a very good job there and I think it goes unnoticed a little. He is working on very limited resources but they give everyone a game.
"We want to get another three points on the table but I can’t stress how difficult that will be."
On Saturday, the Warriors secured a point at Station Park against Forfar Athletic, drawing 1-1.
Sean Crighton’s excellent header in the eighth minute from a corner was cancelled out by Stefan McCluskey’s strike in the 16th minute, which took advantage of Curtis Lyle’s goalkeeping error in the Stenny net.
Naysmith said: "A point was a good result for us. Forfar are the form team in the league and they’ve been on a great run.
"If someone had said beforehand that we wouldn’t get beaten going up there, then you would have taken that.
"That is us played two top teams in two weeks and not lost – that breeds confidence.
"The goal we conceded was poor for a number of reasons, Curtis Lyle put his hand up for it and it is good to have that honestly.”