Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith reveals SPFL talks and management worst after Motherwell defeat in Premier Sports Cup.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says his makeshift squad “deserve so much credit” after narrowly losing 1-0 to top-flight Motherwell last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview.

The Warriors, who signed five players on amateur deals in order to be able to play the tie after an injury-crisis, managed to compete for 90 minutes against Scottish Premiership opposition despite starting with a new-look side that included a striker who hadn’t met his team-mates until he stepped out onto the pitch with them for the warm-up.

Former Albion Rovers ace Peter Mendy was joined in the squad by short-term signings Max Guthire, Joe Ellison, Cameron Rowley and Ryan Duncan while trialists Josh Walker and Finn Robson also featured again. Stephen O’Donnell scored the winner for the visitors in the first-half, but the Warriors held out and could have even snuck penalties when Gregor Buchanan swiped at a glorious chance in injury-time from a long throw.

Naysmith reveals Stenhousemuir’s plight

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Naysmith highlighted his club’s plight, explaining: “People need to realise our situation. When we came off the pitch against Greenock Morton, we had nine players available for this game (against Motherwell) including two goalkeepers. It got to that point that we as a club were asking the SPFL if we could actually just forfeit the match. We don’t have an under-20s side to fill a squad with. Finn Robson and Josh Walker, our two trialists, helped out but we still were way short. Between Wednesday morning and just before the match today, we managed to get five players signed on amateur contracts. Peter (Mendy) that started and Max (Guthrie) both hadn’t trained with us before, they met their team-mates for the first time arriving for the game. Cameron Rowley, Joe Ellison and Ryan Duncan all trained with us for 40 minutes on Thursday.”

The former Scotland full-back, 46, went on to reveal that the Warriors’ injury-crisis has been the “hardest challenge” that he’s faced so far in my his management career, having also managed the likes of Queen of the South and Edinburgh City previously. Naysmith also hailed the club’s staff who managed to get the game on.

Losing just 1-0 to Motherwell a minor miracle, says boss

He continued: “For us to be able to take Motherwell to a one-nil game, with it still in play in the 90th-minute, was such a feat and I don’t think anyone outwith the club could realise just how difficult it has been to get to this point. That was the hardest challenge I have had in management career. Gregor (Buchanan) even nearly scored at the end but it fell to the person, and that was his words not mines! Even with a fully fit squad, Motherwell would have had the majority of the ball. I would have bitten your hand off for a 1-0 loss, even two or three. You can see the danger that an embarrassing scoreline was possible with the guys not knowing each other. The players deserve so much credit for how they went up against a Premiership team like that. We threw that team together from nowhere. I have to give so much credit to Martin Christie, our head of football operations and Antonia Love, our general manager for the work they put in to make it all happen. Martin sourced some players swiftly and Antonia managed to get the registrations all through in time. It was a fantastic job by both of them who are a credit to the club.”

The likes of Mendy, who managed an hour before coming off after putting in a strong showing, will now be hoping to win a deal with Stenhousemuir still facing Clyde and Peterhead in Group G before they kick off their third-tier campaign at home to Alloa Athletic next month.

And ahead of that League One start, Naysmith revealed that he is fully focused on the Alloa match with the cup “gone” after the opening two defeats.

“We took Corey (O’Donnell) from the Lowland League,” Naysmith said. “They’ve all had a wee bit of exposure. Joe was on loan from St Johnstone to Berwick Rangers. Max was at Ayr United on loan to Stranraer. Peter scored a good few goals for Albion Rovers last season who did well in the Lowland League, Cameron was at Airdrie full-time and Ryan played every week for Hearts B in the Lowland League. It was a big ask for all of them to play against top-flight players but they did themselves no harm at all.

“We need to protect our own players for the league start. The League Cup is gone now. Gregor Buchanan needs a rest for example, he has to be ready and okay for that Alloa match. He won’t be able to play four games in ten days. We’ll be smart about it. Of course, we don’t want to lose all four games but we have to make sure the squad is ready for Alloa. We should have two or three injured players back for that one. Right now, it is about getting there by looking after my players and making sure the short-term guys get a chance to impress.”