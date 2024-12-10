Gary Naysmith reveals key target Stenhousemuir have ticked off after 4-0 win over Sons keeps them top

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith encourages his team during the 4-0 win over Dumbarton last Saturday (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith has revealed that his in-form squad have ticked off one of his key targets for the season – after winning three matches on the spin in William Hill League One.

The Warriors, who sit two points clear at the summit after Saturday’s 4-0 thumping of Dumbarton, are on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

And they have now won three league games in a row after also defeating Cove Rangers and Montrose while failing to concede a single goal.

"It is so hard to go on a winning run in this league,” Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald. “To go three in a row is impressive and it was actually one of the targets I had set the group this season.

In-form forward Matty Yates wheels away to celebrate after scoring his first goal for Stenhousemuir last Saturday against Dumbarton during the 4-0 home win (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

"Consistency is key if you want to do well and that is much harder to achieve in League One than it is in League Two.”

A Matty Yates’ hat-trick and an Aaron Steele strike earned the Ochilview side the three points on Saturday against the Sons – who finished the match with nine men after two red cards.

On the win, ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “It wasn’t ever going to be an easy game, on paper it one you look at and target a win but Dumbarton came to us on a good run of form.

“Stevie (Farrell) has done a great job and they had previously drawn and beaten Alloa Athletic.

Aaron Steele punches the air after scoring Stenhousemuir’s second goal last Saturday against Dumbarton at Ochilview (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They had beaten Queen of the South before that too so they had a real bit of confidence about them.”

In-form Yates made it five goals in his previous four league outings, and his boss reckons that the forward is now back to his best after a goal-barren run at the start of the campaign.

The former Stranraer star has also grabbed eight assists in all competitions so far this season for Stenny – putting at the top of the SPFL’s assist charts.

“Matty (Yates) has been excellent,” Naysmith said. “He probably felt himself that he needed a league goal after not scoring one in a while to propel himself back to his best.

“I said the same. I was confident that once he got that goal – he would get up and running and that has been proven right.

“He is a fantastic footballer and a great player to work with. We are sharing the goals across the team which pleases me.

“But it was nice for Matty to get the match ball on Saturday.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to Queen of the South this Saturday afternoon hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The full-time Doonhamers sit seventh in the third tier, and come into the match on the back of a sore 2-1 defeat at Arbroath last weekend, losing an injury-time goal after leading one nil with fifteen minutes to go.

Ahead of the trip to Palmerston, Naysmith said: “Every game is tough. Queen of the South have the second best home record after ourselves.

“They will want to bounce back after a disappointing result last weekend losing a late goal right at the end.

"We want to make it four wins in a row. That would be a real achievement for us.

"Going 12 points clear of Queens would be significant, that is a big gap.”

Saturday’s clash kicks-off at 3pm in Dumfries.