Gary Naysmith reveals his admiration for Stenhousemuir ace after 100th appearance

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:59 BST
Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith has revealed that he attempted to sign “model professional” Gregor Buchanan numerous times before finally getting to work with the experienced defender at Ochilview.

Centre-back Buchanan, 35, joined the Warriors back in May 2023 during Naysmith’s first summer at the helm and has never looked back.

Ever-present for Stenny, the club captain helped Stenny secure a first-ever SPFL title in his first season before then going on to lead the team to a play-off finish in Scottish League One last term after winning promotion.

And Buchanan made his 100th Warriors’ appearance last Saturday during a 4-0 win over Motherwell B in the KDM Evolution Trophy. The defender even managed to net his 12th goal for the club on what was a special day with a commemorative shirt being presented pre-match.

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, ex-Queen of the South and East Fife gaffer Naysmith hailed Buchanan’s impact on and off the pitch.

He said: “I’ve tried to sign Gregor two or three times before. I knew what was I going to get, that’s for sure. He does a brilliant job on the pitch but also off it. He looks after the players, he is great at being that link between the players and the management team. He is the perfect captain and a model professional.

"He is still playing to such a high level too, he isn’t slowing down. He didn’t have to play against Motherwell, we gave him that option for a rest but he doesn’t want to go two weeks without a game. He wants to keep ticking along. He got 45 minutes and managed to even score which was fitting.”

