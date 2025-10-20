Gary Naysmith reacts after winning his 100th league game in charge of Stenhousemuir

Gary Naysmith's Stenhousemuir side are currently only below League One leaders Hamilton Accies on goal difference (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Gary Naysmith celebrated his 100th league game in charge of Stenhousemuir with a hard fought 1-0 William Hill League One victory at bottom club Cove Rangers last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenny’s success – which came via Matty Aitken’s 48th-minute penalty at Balmoral Stadium after the striker had been fouled by Liam Parker – moved the second-placed Warriors onto 20 points from ten matches, only below leaders Hamilton Accies on goal difference.

And Naysmith, 46, told the Falkirk Herald: “I think I would probably be correct in saying that we'll play better this season and lose. We probably played better against Hamilton just three or four games ago and lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the players found a way to win. We weren't at our best, it was a game with few chances for either team. The pleasing thing was when we had to defend the box we defended it really, really well.

"I think Darren (goalkeeper Jamieson) had one save that he's tipped round the post, another one that he spilled and it was offside.

"Apart from that, he was never really worked. And obviously, from our own point of view, we hardly worked their goalie as well. If I'm being honest, I think our draw would have been a fair result.

"So obviously, when you can find a way to win and you're not your best, it makes the three points really satisfying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since we lost against Hamilton, we've bounced back with three victories and we’ve won seven of our last eight matches.

"We’ve maybe only had one defeat in the last 14 games. So players deserve credit for the levels of consistency that they've produced so far this season.”

Naysmith has been a revelation since taking over as Stenny gaffer in January 2023, leading the club to the first title in its history by landing League Two in 2023-2024 and reaching the promotion play-offs last season before making a more than respectable start this term which has them in title contention.

He added: “I always thought there was a chance of success at the club. That's why I applied for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the improvement in the team...there's been a big turnaround in players, eh? That's the biggest thing.

"We've only got three players that I inherited when I took over. So that's a massive turnaround in players. (To try and get that amount of players to gel as quickly can sometimes take a little longer than you want. Ours have managed to gel together really quickly.

"The players get on really, really well. They socialise away from the club together.

"And I think that's helped us get to where we are quite quickly. But we also make a conscious effort to try and sign younger players that have got a lot of growth in them. So even last season, we've done terrifically well but the young lads can get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good just now is that everybody's playing well. Whoever goes into the team, regardless of how many changes we make, generally the players are playing well as individuals and playing well as a team. And that's very, very pleasing.”