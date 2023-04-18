Gary Naysmith: Only wins will do for Stenhousemuir now in League 2 promotion push

That narrow defeat on Saturday, courtesy of Dale Carrick’s last-minute winning strike, keeps the Warriors in sixth spot in the table on 44 points, three behind East Fife in fourth spot.

After an even 90 minutes, the on-form striker couldn’t believe his luck when Adam Corbett pushed forward in the box, allowing him time to acrobatically finish into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an unbelievable finish and we’ve lost the game 1-0 because at that point there is literally no time to get back into it,” boss Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald. "I said to the players after the match that football can be cruel sometimes, we have did it ourselves a couple of times recently and scored last minute goals and when you get them it is brilliant, but when you are on the receiving end of one it isn’t a nice feeling. It is very hard to take because the guys put in some amount of effort.

Gary Naysmith applauds the home support after the match (Pics by Scott Louden)

“Especially coming off the back of a long trip up to Elgin on Tuesday night, with the guys not getting home until the early hours of Wednesday morning. To put in so much to the game was impressive.

“The match looked like it was going to be a draw and we certainly deserved that having watched the game back but we have switched off right at the very last second of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve put the ball into our box and we’ve allowed one of the league’s top goalscorers to be standing himself free. I reckon he is one of the league’s best players this season and he was on his own.”

Despite the defeat, Naysmith believes the very nature of the division, and his side’s recent performances suggest that the Warriors still have a shot of reaching the play-offs.

Warriors' players look crestfallen after Stirling Albion's last-gasp winner

However, his side now need to go out and win their remaining three matches rather than simply making sure they get something out of each game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There is still an opportunity. We need to focus on each game now and go out wanting to win them. East Fife winning by such a scoreline (8-0 against Stranraer) really boosts them because they are really four points ahead rather than just three with the six plus goal difference over us now.

“But it isn’t impossible. This league is one in which everyone can beat everyone so if you take care of your own business then you are in with a shout.

“We have a difficult match coming up this weekend too against Albion Rovers who are fighting for their lives down at the bottom.

“I have never had an easy game in my whole time in management at Albion Rovers and it won’t be any different come Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad