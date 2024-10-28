Gary Naysmith on 'thoroughly deserved' win over Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir stopper Darren Jamieson

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 20:11 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Darren Jamieson saves from the spot (Photo: Alan Murray)placeholder image
Gary Naysmith hailed a “fantastic” late penalty save from Darren Jamieson that earned Stenhousemuir a “thoroughly deserved” three points over Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The Warriors secured a 2-1 win over Michael Tidser’s side at Ochilview thanks to goals from Euan O’Reilly and Gregor Buchanan to move up to second spot in William Hill League One.

The Fife visitors were handed a last-gasp chance to nick a point after captain Buchanan handled in the box – but spot-kick expert Jamieson pushed Craig Johnston’s effort wide.

"Darren gets a lot of information from the backroom team,” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said. “Myles (Hogarth) will get stuff out to him but at the end of the day he still has to think what direction a player is going to go. A lot of it is down to instinct. It was a fantastic save.

Darren Jamieson saves from the spot (Photo: Alan Murray)placeholder image
“It was important because I think if we didn’t win the match then it would have been really tough to take. That would have been two weeks in a row after losing against Alloa when we should have really won. A point on Saturday would have been unfair on the group.”

The boss was delighted with his players’ character and fitness after dominating against Kelty despite playing a star-studded Rangers B team just four days earlier in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Naysmith added: “It wasn’t just the result but the performance. That was out third game in what was a really tough week. The players put a lot of effort into the previous two matches but we were excellent from start to finish and thoroughly deserved to win.

"We lost Blair (Alston) from the Rangers B game and only had three outfield players on the bench – it was a group effort. We should have actually had the game long put to bed by the time that Darren (Jamieson) saved the late penalty. We are creating so many chances and the fans seem to be really enjoying watching the team.”

Captain Gregor Buchanan after the match (Photo: Alan Murray)placeholder image
Stenhousemuir now face two away trips on the spin starting with in-form Arbroath this Saturday.

“They’ve won four out of five and are in a good place,” Naysmith said ahead of the weekend. “It is great we are second top but we are only five points away from ninth. We have a really tough run coming up. There are some big journeys in there.”

