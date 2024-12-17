Gary Naysmith on 'subpar' first half showing against Queen of the South and Matty Aitken injury

Frustrated Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith reckons his side’s subpar first half showing against Queen of the South was the worst the Warriors have played this season – and that lessons need to learned swiftly.

The Ochilview team travelled to Dumfries last Saturday top of the table and on the back of three William Hill League One wins on the spin.

But lost 2-1 after goals from Reece Lyon and Adam Brooks sealed the three points despite Corey O’Donnell grabbing a goal back with 25 minutes to play.

On the performance, former Scotland ace Naysmith admitted: “We lost the game because of how we played in the first half.

“In the second half, you can take a bit of comfort from how the lads had a go.

“But we know that you can’t be as off it it as we were in the first half.

“I think that 45 minute showing was the worst we have played all season long.

“It is a lesson for us, a reminder, that you need to be at it every game.

“Otherwise in this league you are going to lose. It sounds simple but it is a fact.

"It is one you don’t dwell on for too long – you just look to get back to winning ways as early as you can.”

Naysmith also lost striker Matty Aitken due to injury, with the 27-year-old being forced off with an injury.

And the boss confirmed that the forward was still in hospital with any prognosis currently unknown.

"It is quite a serious injury,” he said. “We are all thinking of Matty. He has been in since the Saturday.

"It looks like he is going to be in a little bit longer. We are still waiting on hearing what is actually needing done.”

The Warriors will also be without captain Gregor Buchanan through suspension for this Saturday’s home match against Inverness Caley Thistle.

"I’m not sure if we will be able to have three outfielders on the bench,” Naysmith said.

"Gregor is out through suspension now and Kyle (Jacobs), Kelsey (Ewen) and Nicky (Jamieson) are all injured.

"Matty will also be missing too so that isn’t ideal so it is what it is – we went up to Inverness last time with the same sort of injury list and got a positive result.

"They are chasing eighth spot and have rallied together, it is going to be a tough game for us.”