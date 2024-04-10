Gary Naysmith on Stenhousemuir's title win and togetherness being the key to League Two success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Naysmith’s side sealed the League Two trophy – and promotion back to the third tier after being relegated back in 2019 – after securing a point against in-form East Fife.

That 0-0 draw, coupled with Peterhead’s failure to win at Bonnyrigg Rose, saw the Warriors surge into an unassailable lead at the top with four games still to go before the season end.

The match itself was marred by strong wind conditions, with both teams struggling to have any real control. Dick Campbell’s visitors did have the better of the opening period but there was little goalmouth action.

Gary Naysmith during the post-match celebrations

Veteran Alan Trouten stung the palms of Darren Jamieson with a driven effort while up the other end, Matty Yates couldn’t quite connect with a header in a dangerous area. On the half hour mark, Stenny captain Gregor Buchanan also saw an effort cleared off the line.

Just before the break, Adam Brown thought he found the opener when he chipped Fleming from a tight angle, but the crossbar denied the midfielder.

In the second half, it was much the same as the first. Matty Aitken and Jack Healy both passed up decent opportunities but in truth the match always looked like it was headed to a draw, which in the end was enough for a side which has already entered the history books this season – going on a 12-match winning league run.

"The game wasn’t as bad as I maybe first thought it was,” boss Naysmith said. “We actually forced Allan Fleming into two very good saves in the first half and we also hit the crossbar.

Boss Gary Naysmith and captain Gregor Buchanan

"The performance was good. They had a couple of efforts on goal too. That was the first chance for us to win the title on our own terms so I knew there would be a case of just trying to get it over the line.

"And we managed to do that and I am grateful for that. We have been playing well despite not winning. We can be happy with our recent performances.”

The boss says fostering a “togetherness” has been one of the key factors in his side’s stunning season so far.

"It honestly isn’t about me,” he said.“I get more enjoyment watching the other people at the club, the volunteers and the folk who are here everyday, they are ones who deserve this moment.

Stenny's Ross Meechan goes for the ball up against East Fife duo Liam Newton and Jack Healy.

“I think of people like Terry (Bulloch) who has been on the board of directors for 40 plus years. The joy on their faces makes it all worthwhile for me.

“It is good for my CV to have a league championship now on it but I honestly don’t really think about that side of it.

“Seeing the joy that other people have got from us winning the league is the thing that I will remember.

“Since I came into the club, from a footballing side of things, we had tried to make everyone feel welcome.

Patiently waiting on the Peterhead result coming through.

“The togetherness we have is key and myself, Brown (Ferguson) and the rest of the group have made sure that we always engage with the fans.

“Even simple stuff like going into the Wee Bar after matches just to say hello. We are so grateful for the work that so many people do around the club.

“The media team have been different class this year too. The stuff that they have put out this year has been second to none and it has given us real exposure.