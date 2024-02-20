Gary Naysmith on Stenhousemuir's point at Elgin City and why Clyde are 'most difficult' opponents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warriors, who are currently 16 points clear at the summit, face bottom club Clyde this Saturday at Ochilview, and the former Scotland ace says Ian McCall’s side are “fighting for their lives”.

“They’ve brought in a few additions recently and if the season started tomorrow, you’d look at their team and expect them to be challenging at the top end,” Naysmith said.

“It is an odd thing actually, people expect you to beat the teams further down the table, but in League Two especially, I think these games may actually be slightly more difficult than playing the teams up the top end.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith reckons a point wasn't a bad result up in Elgin last Saturday (Photo: Alan Murray)

“No one wants to club 42 and there are five or six really fighting for their lives. You can see the quality of Brechin City, East Kilbride and these clubs know that going into the relegation play-off is so tough.

“You saw that with Albion Rovers last season. Every team that has gone into the Lowland League has struggled.”

Stenny come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw at Elgin City last Saturday, and Naysmith says he was happy with a point on the road despite a poor first half performance.

He said: “We’ve set such high standards throughout the season and myself and Brown (Ferguson) just felt that we were below those standards on Saturday in the first half.

“We started the game poorly and we did score but being honest it was totally against the run of play. We were finally coming into the match and gaining some control when we gave away a needless penalty.

“We just did a lot of things we haven’t really been doing this season. Elgin took the lead after it went to 1-1 and you have to say that they deserved it.

“We spoke to the players at half time and we told them what had to change – we changed the system slightly too and I thought we played way better. Our energy levels and desire, commitment and work-rate was back to what it is usually at.