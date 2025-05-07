Gary Naysmith on Stenhousemuir's play-off chances and injury hopes ahead of Airdrie second leg

Matty Aitken slammed home from the spot to make it 3-1 to hand the Warriors hope (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Matthew Aitken’s second strike in as many games handed his Stenhousemuir side a promotion lifeline on Tuesday night.

The striker struck home from the penalty spot with a minute left on the clock at Ochilview to ensure the Warriors’ Scottish Championship play-off semi-final first leg tie against Airdrieonians finished 3-1. And that goal gives Gary Naysmith’s side hope ahead of Saturday’s return leg in North Lanarkshire.

After half an hour, Lewis McGrattan’s eight-minute double had the Diamonds in command, with Stenny’s season looking all but over. The visiting outfit, who finished second-bottom in the second tier after Hamilton Accies’ points penalty, looked like a team wanting to make the most of the lifeline they have been handed.

When Chris Mochrie easily slotted home the third after 51 minutes – it felt like it could have been whatever Airdrie wanted. And they did continue to push but a mixture of poor finishing and resolute defending kept the hosts in the tie with a late breakaway eventually earning a spot-kick, coverted by Aitken.

"Let’s be honest, they should have scored more than three goals,” boss Naysmith admitted. “They were on top and played well. But we didn’t give up. You can always do