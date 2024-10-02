Gary Naysmith on Stenhousemuir's 'great' point at Inverness Caley Thistle and trialist latest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith reckons his side could have taken all three points from their trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Saturday.

The Warriors, stricken by an injury-crisis, headed north to face the full-timers on League One duty and picked up a point and a clean sheet.

And it could have been a victory, with the best of the chances falling to the visitors – who saw a penalty from Matty Yates saved by ex-Bo’ness United goalkeeper Musa Digba.

Former Scotland full-back Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald: “We had to play a formation that we don’t normally play. We went over it on the Thursday at training but that was it really in terms of preparation. The guys picked it up quickly and carried out what we wanted them to do.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith praised his injury-hit team for earning a creditable point away at Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Saturday on League One duty (Photo: Alan Murray)

“It wasn’t an ideal situation. We had Myles (Hogarth) on the bench. We had a trialist help us out too because we at one point looked as though we may have only had 12/13 players available.

“It is a really good point. We might actually feel a little frustrated that we didn’t actually get all three points if am being honest. We had the better chances in the game and of course we don’t score a penalty.

“Two clean sheets in a row is pleasing. We defended well when we had to on Saturday. Inverness had half chances but no real big ones and that is a credit to our players.”

Stenhousemuir brought in ex-Clyde midfielder Euan Cameron as a trialist for the match against Caley Thistle, and Naysmith revealed that the 22-year-old will train again with the squad this week ahead of the trip to Dumbarton.

“We asked Euan to come along last Thursday,” the boss said. “He is a free agent we know a lot about. He was on the bench on Saturday and he will train with us this week again. We’ll see what happens later on in the week in terms of this weekend’s squad. But we don’t think our situation will have improved much. We’ll still have players out.”

On rock-bottom Dumbarton, who are winless in League One, Naysmith added: “You can look at it both ways. I look at as them being clearly a tough team to beat. We’ve lost more games than them so far, that is a simple fact. I think our squads are pretty similar. We played them four times last season and it was close each time – I don’t think that will change.”