Gary Naysmith on his pride at leading Stenhousemuir to a first ever title and Gregor Buchanan's 'unbelievable' season

A bumper 1,512 crowd packed Ochilview for trophy day against Bonnyrigg Rose, and the match eventually ended 1-1 with the visitors effectively sealing their spot in the SPFL next term after netting a late leveller.

Captain Gregor Buchanan opened the scoring for the champions in the first half but Stenny couldn’t hold on despite Darren Jamieson saving a penalty kick after the break.

And that result marked a Scottish record eighth draw in a row, but Naysmith admits he look past the sub-par performance.

Manager Gary Naysmith lifts the League Two trophy aloft after Stenhousemuir's 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Ochilview (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We won the league a couple of weeks ago but today is the one you are waiting on for sure. To be presented with the trophy is a really special occasion,” he said.

“Could we have played better on the day? Yes, that is probably the only slight negative but I think I let the players off with it. A league is won over a season.

“We weren’t at our best and managed to still take something from the game, that sums up our season, and that is a good thing not a negative. It has been a symbol of the team.

“When we aren’t playing well we’ll still get a point from a game. We are difficult to beat. But we also went on a 12-game winning run which was a club record.

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan enjoys the moment as the Warriors' team are presented with the League Two trophy (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“This day and this season will go down in history. This Stenhousemuir team will be remembered forever now and that of course is a proud moment for me.

“But it is about the team and the other people at the club, the board of directors and the volunteers – seeing these people enjoy the moment is what gives me satisfaction.

“I did feel like I had to prove myself again as a manager. I’m delighted to be in charge of a club like Stenhousemuir, the club back what you do and they leave you to it.

“The club feels like one. There is a real unity around the place and you feel that warmth.”

Defender Buchanan, who headed home from a corner to grab his his seventh goal of the campaign, has been imperious at the back since joining from Dumbarton last summer.

“He is everything I knew he was going to be,” former Scotland full-back Naysmith added. “I tried to sign him at two of my other previous clubs but it never quite happened. He has been brilliant.

“He leads the changing room and the players respect him. He is a great go-between for the team and myself and the backroom team.