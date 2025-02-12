Gary Naysmith hails Stenhousemuir's clinical edge after Queens win keeps them top

Stenny ace and goalscorer Blair Alston after the win over Queens (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith praised his table-topping team for showing a clinical edge against Queen of the South last Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors sealed back-to-back William Hill League One victories thanks to first-half goals from Blair Alston and Corey O’Donnell at Ochiview against Peter Murphy’s full-timers.

And that win keeps Stenny top of the table, six points above fourth-placed Queens, who previously had only lost one in five league outings.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “It was great to build on a great performance at Montrose last weekend with another really strong showing.

"It was a tight game in all honestly, I think we were probably a little bit fortunate to go two goals up when we did. But over the course of the game we marginally shaded it.

"Three points was the most important thing. In the first half, we only had a couple of chances but we made them count.

"It was lucky for us in terms of Jordan Allan double-hitting his penalty. They hit the bar and Kinlay Bilham cleared the ball off the line.

“It was an excellent finish from Blair (Alston) and Corey O’Donnell followed in for his like all good strikers should do. He got his reward for taking a chance.

“Brennan Dickerson is a cracking player and the free-kick he scores at the end is one you can’t do much about. I would have liked a cleat sheet but the win was all that mattered.

“We stay six points clear of Queens in fourth, that is the big takeaway for us.”

Stenny now travel to Inverness Caley Thistle this Saturday as they look to stay at the summit.

And Naysmith says his squad is looking strong with new loan duo Bobby McLuckie (from Hearts) and Sam Fisher (from Dunfermline) both pushing for game-time after being unused subs against Queens.

"Both of them played 90 minutes in a bounce game against Civil Service Strollers,” he revealed. “The bench is looking strong now. Matty Aitken should be back in the squad for March too.

"Ben Black will be back in a couple of weeks too. We’ll finally have a full group available which will be a nice problem to have.”