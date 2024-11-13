Gary Naysmith: First League One goal for Matty Yates will give Stenhousemuir striker a boost

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith believes that forward Matty Yates will take great confidence after netting his first goal in William Hill League One last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, 22, opened the scoring for the Warriors against Annan Athletic at Galabank as the visiting side secured a point via a 1-1 draw to keep them fifth in the table having won promotion last term.

Yates took down Michael Anderson’s crossfield pass and slotted home past Jamie Smith after neat play in the box, much to the delight of his manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naysmith said: "I am so pleased that Matty got his goal and hopefully he can go on a run now – he has been playing really well in recent weeks.

“When the chances have been falling to him he hasn’t been taking them but getting a goal will give him that boost hopefully to keep sticking them away.

“You find that with strikers, when they get one they tend to get a few more soon after.”

On the draw, ex-Scotland ace Naysmith added: “We are slightly disappointed to draw the match because we did more than enough to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads were right back at it after being a bit unlike ourselves up at Arbroath (a 1-0 league loss the previous week).

“Our standards are high and we just fell below them a bit last weekend so we wanted to bounce back.

“But we need to realise we are new to this league. I don’t want people to start thinking that a draw away to Annan is a bad result.

“We don’t want to get above our station or anything like that. A point away from home is a good result for us.”

Stenhousemuir now host Montrose this Saturday afternoon at Ochilview Park.