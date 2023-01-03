Gary Naysmith confirmed as Stenhousemuir's new boss, with ex-Warrior Brown Ferguson joining as assistant

The 44-year-old joins the club after departing Edinburgh in March, and will be joined by ex-Warrior Brown Ferguson as assistant coach.

Former boss Stephen Swift left Stenhousemuir in December after a seven game winless run saw the Ochilview side slumped in mid-table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the side sit in eighth spot in the division on 20 points, only three away from the promotion play-off spots.

New Warriors boss Gary Naysmith led training on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday's game against Stranraer (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)

"I am delighted to be appointed as manager of Stenhousemuir Football Club,” Naysmith said speaking to Warriors TV. “It’s great to be back in football and at such a progressive club with a great structure behind the scenes. Brown Ferguson will join me as assistant, he knows the club well having been here as a player and manager and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Naysmith has been out of the game since March after being sacked by Edinburgh, who were in League 2 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-time capped ex-Scotland full back has also managed Queen of the South and East Fife.

Warriors club chairman Iain McMenemy added: “I’d also like to thank Sean Crighton for stepping in to take the team over the past few weeks. As expected, Sean approached this with utmost professionalism. Finally, I’d like to thank out Football Working Group for managing the interview process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown Ferguson is back at Stenhousemuir, joining as assistant manager (Photo: Alan Murray)