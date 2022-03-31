Gary Miller: We need to match Montrose's high energy

Sitting in the third spot, Stewart Petrie’s side come into the match on a poor run of form by their standards, but thanks to a consistent campaign they sit comfortably in the play-offs.

As for the Bairns they sit stuck in fifth spot after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Peterhead in League 1.

Miller says the team have tried to put the display behind them.

Gary Miller looks to steal possession from Peterhead's Grant Savoury (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“We’ve tried to make it a good week because everyone has been down after Saturday’s performance and result,” he said.

“It’s not really in our hands now so we need to just focus on winning the next game and that’s all we can do now.

“The reaction is important to try and not only give us a lift, but the fans too.

“Lifting the place and doing whatever we can do to try and claw back the points is what we need to do against Montrose.

Jack Brown won the game for the hosts with his first half strike

“We’ve been up-and-down and without going on some sort of run really this season, we’re now in a position we don’t want to be.”

The midfielder has been playing alongside Steven Hetherington after a tactical switch from head coach Martin Rennie.

He sees the benefits of the move, but thinks they need to work on getting the balance right.

He added: “I think that is what he is looking for. We want to be tight at the back and we have limited chances better recently.

Falkirk haven't managed to pick up a win yet this season against Montrose (Picture: Alan Murray)

“But the balance has to be right and we haven’t done enough going forward.

“The chances have dried up a little so we need to put in an overall performance.”

With the visitors unbeaten against Falkirk this season, he says matching their key strengths is the only way they will be able to pick up the three points.

“They are always high energy and they have a great work ethic,” he said.

“We are under no illusions it will be a tough game so it’s all about how we match that energy.

“We need to give a high energy performance that the fans want to see.