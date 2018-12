Falkirk slipped to the foot of the table on goal difference after squandering a two-goal advantage against Alloa in the Scottish Championship

1. Falkirk first goal. Deimantas Petravicius. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Falkirk first goal Deimantas Petravicius. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Falkirk first goal Deimantas Petravicius. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Falkirk first goal Deimantas Petravicius. Michael Gillen jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more