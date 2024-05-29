Galaxy Foundation reveal new Little Kerse-based summer football camps

P4 pupils from Bowhouse Primary helped the Galaxy Foundation launch their new Goalgetters summer football camps – which will begin in July, lasting for six weeks (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A local football foundation has revealed exciting plans that will see six weeks of holiday camps take place during the summer months.

The Galaxy Foundation, based at Little Kerse in Polmont, has confirmed that their Goalgetters Holiday Camps will run from Monday, July 1 for six weeks.

A week will cost £40 with youngsters being provided with top quality coaching from Scottish FA Children’s License holders, and daily fun challenges and competitions will keep the future stars on their toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily camps start at 10am and finish at 3pm with Player of The Day and Player of The Week awards being handed out with full week participants receiving a gift and certificate.

Galaxy’s chief executive officer, Tom Elliott, who has run successful summer camps for over 25 years, commented: “The Galaxy Foundation is growing every week and we are grateful to everyone who has already attended all our holiday camps.

"I’ve been blown away by the sheer number of boys and girls who have engaged and enjoyed our camps and we are looking forward to that continuing this summer.

"With the Euros in Germany taking place there will be plenty of opportunities for the kids to wear their Scotland strips along with the other 23 teams and enjoy the buzz of a special summer of football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer camps were launched thanks to help from Bowhouse’s Primary 4’s and Little Kerse’s managing director, Stephen Barr, added: “It is fantastic to have Tom leading our summer camps as part of our kids community programme.

"The wealth of experience and passion Tom brings is second to none.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer kids a safe place to spend their summer holidays where they can learn, have fun and meet new friends. We hope being able to provide this for only £40 a week will help parents through the summer holidays.”

You can visit thegalaxyfoundation.co.uk to find out more about the summer camps and if you wish to book a place with spaces limited.