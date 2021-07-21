Gala Fairydean Rovers 0-3 East Stirlingshire: Shire kick of with three points despite two reds

Kevin Turner breaks into the Gala box (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Robbie Young netted a brace and Andy Rodden scored a sublime free kick but the the the celebrations were tempered as Shire finished the game with nine men with Kenny Barr and Dean Watson both sent off.

Gala also finished with nine men on the park making it a total of four red cards in a game which Shire boss Derek Ure described as surreal.

He said: "It was like a training game and the weather was very hot but fortunately we were clinical when chances came our way and it was pleasing to get the three points.

"The sending offs do take the shine off a great win but they are young boys and they'll learn from their mistakes and I'm confident the boys who come in will do a good job, it's up to them to take the chance and make that jersey their own.

"It was a fantastic result though, Gala are a good side who will fancy themselves to do well this season so for us to go there and get three points in the manner we did was excellent.”

Shire faced Vale of Leithen on Wednesday night (after the Herald went to print) and will take on Rangers B this Saturday.

Kenny Barr will miss the Vale game while Dean Watson will miss both as they serve one and two match bans respectively.

"I'm confident the boys can go out and get the three points,” said Ure.

"We know the challenges that will come from Rangers, they've started extremely well and will be fit, full time players and will also be talented young boys.

"They will surprise a lot of teams this year I think, they'll win some weeks then maybe struggle against others but will definitely play a brand of football that will be attractive and it will be down to how teams deal with them on the day.