'Future is bright' - Falkirk reveal four-year contract extension for duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith

Falkirk management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith enjoy the moment after leading the Bairns' to a historic invincible League One campaign last season (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk have confirmed a bumper four-year contract extension for John McGlynn and Paul Smith – rewarding the Bairns’ management team for ‘exceeding expectations’ with a second successive SPFL league title win on the cards.

Since joining Falkirk back in the summer of 2022, the popular pair have transformed the club’s fortunes, putting an exciting team on the park while continually building on previous successes.

After reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals in their first season in charge – saving the Bairns from going part-time in the process – the duo went on to lead Falkirk to a historic invincible Scottish League One campaign.

That trophy win last summer has then been followed up by another title challenge this term, with the Bairns sitting three points clear at the top of the Championship with a top-flight return a real possibility after 15 years.

Falkirk management duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith penned new four-year deals on Friday after 'exceeding expectations' this Championship season (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

And Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney hailed the management team for fostering a “unity and togetherness” that has put the Bairns within touching distance of the Premiership.

“We are thrilled that John McGlynn and Paul Smith have agreed to commit their long-term future to the club,” he said.

“From the minute John and Paul walked through the door as our management team, they have changed our club. They have played a major part in both the rebuild of the club, and in driving standards, creating a high performance culture at Falkirk.

“John and Paul delivered a season like no other, clinching an invincible league title, giving every Bairn memories we will all treasure for life. We believe, however, that is only the start of what can be achieved with these guys at the helm.

Falkirk management duo Paul Smith and John McGlynn celebrate with the League One title win with Coll Donaldson and Stephen McGinn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"With a quarter of the season to go, they have put the club in a fantastic position, one that very few would have expected before a ball was kicked.

“Perhaps the most pleasing part of the success so far is the exciting and expansive style of football which Falkirk fans enjoy and take great pride in. John and Paul have also created a fantastic dressing room, thanks to excellent recruitment and player management, creating a unity and togetherness in the club and in the stands.

“We look forward to the final quarter of the season and supporting John and Paul to achieve both their ambitions and the ambitions of all Bairns.”

Sixty-three year McGlynn, who was named Scotland’s manager of the year last season by the PFA, says that the “future is very bright” with the bumper new deal seeing the duo signed up to stay until 2029.

“I’d like to thank the board for putting their faith in myself and Paul (Smith) to take the club forward, we’re really happy working here,” boss McGlynn beamed.

"Year in, year out, we’ve been trying to make the football side of things better, and I’m delighted with the squad that we’ve got, and really happy working with them.

“We look to continue this improvement and development on the football side. We feel that when we came in to the football club that it was a club that could, if we got it right, head in the right direction. ”There were a lot of positives, like the fans, who have been magnificent with their backing, their large numbers home and away, selling out tickets and hospitality and everything in between.

“We want to keep going. We want to, hopefully, finish this season and go up as champions. We find ourselves in a really good position and I think the entertainment we are producing week in, week out is keeping the fans wanting to come here.

“The future is very bright, and I’m excited to sign this contract. Paul and I are thoroughly enjoying our time here, we love the guys that we work with, the members of staff that we’ve brought in, the board have backed us in January, helping us to get players in like Scott Arfield.

"You can see that everything’s heading in the right direction and we want to try and keep that going.

“Everyone’s played their part, and we have to thank everyone for the success that we’ve all brought.”

Assistant manager Smith – who also played for Falkirk and was McGlynn’s number two at previous club Raith Rovers – added: “Myself and John are absolutely delighted to sign our contract extensions.

"John’s pretty much covered everything already, from coming in two and a half years ago to where we are now. It’s been fantastic times and there’s still an exciting couple of months left to go this season that we’re really looking forward to.

“We’re looking to try and push on to try and win the league, become champions again. All the hard work and all the success is credit to the players, and thanks to the board for their backing.

"As John said, the fans have played a massive part too, their backing from day one has been incredible and it helps keep us all going.

“I’d also like to thank our agent, Elliot Smith, who’s been doing the negotiating with the board. Big thanks to him for getting everything sorted for us.”