FSS AGM highlights that Falkirk couldn't sign overseas players when they appointed Martin Rennie, who had only coached overseas beforehand

However, the club didn’t meet all the requirements at the time he joined in December to be able to bring in non-UK based players, in what would have been an unwelcome surprise to the ex-Vancouver Whitecaps and Seoul-E-Land boss – who had only managed teams outside of the UK before joining the Bairns.

At the Falkirk Supporters Society AGM on Monday night, he spoke to fans in a Q&A session, saying this issue and many others are now in the process of being sorted out.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “Falkirk has to develop a lot as a club, a proper structure has to be put in place.

Head coach Martin Rennie (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“Recruitment and a connection with the youth system is key.

“We’ve already brought in a very experienced scout who is finding key targets.

“We’ve already put in that paperwork so we that could sign players from outside of Scotland and England.

“We’ve already identified the type of profile we need for each position and what this league requires for them to be successful.

Callumn Morrison returned from injury against Airdrie in the 4-1 loss

“They need to be strong and aggressive to play for this club.”

He added: “It was a good opportunity to chat to fans and listen to what they had to say.

“For me it was a worthwhile exercise and it is an important thing we need to do.

“To get the team where we want it, it will require a lot of work and people put their points across.

Falkirk won 3-0 last time out in Dumbarton

“I answered everything I could.”

Falkirk face Dumbarton on Saturday and will looking to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat to Airdrieonians last weekend.

“Any week you come off a defeat you need to find ways to deal with the disappointment and look at things you need to fix and start working on it,” he said.

“Once we were back in on Monday morning the focus moved onto Dumbarton.

“At this stage of the season it has to be like that.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve had a couple of defeats that have been way below the standards we need but that response from the players has always been very good.

“We’re trying to find some sort of consistency until the end of the season, just winning on Saturday isn’t enough.

“Week in week out we need to find total focus in matches and build some sort of momentum.