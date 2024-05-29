From shelving stock to striking shots, Asda colleague helps lead football team to victory.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Montgomery is a George and GM Section Leader at Asda Maryhill where she has worked for the past three years.
She said: “I’m still buzzing. We’re all thrilled that we’ll be playing in the Championship next season. We already won promotion, but we had to win our last game to get the title”.
"All my colleagues at work are so happy for me and the team. I think they are some of our biggest fans. Quite a few turned up for the last game of the season when we beat Edinburgh Caledonia 4-0 away. Customers know I play for the Warriors too and always ask me how we've got on."
Asda Maryhill Community Champion, Ryan Rooney added: "Well done Samantha, everyone here at Asda Maryhill is proud of you and your team's achievement."
Samantha, who began playing football at the age of 17 when she joined West Park United, and the Motherwell Development team, before joining the Warriors in 2022, explained how important it was to her to act as a role model to young girls, she said:
“One of the things I like best is that young girls who want to play football come to us and want to have their photos taken with us. We are like role models. It's great that women's football has taken off."