From shelving stock to striking shots, Asda colleague helps lead football team to victory.

Asda Maryhill colleague Samantha Montgomery has achieved a significant milestone in her football career as left-winger for Stenhousemuir Women’s FC, the newly crowned champions of Scottish Women's League One.

Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Montgomery is a George and GM Section Leader at Asda Maryhill where she has worked for the past three years.

She said: “I’m still buzzing. We’re all thrilled that we’ll be playing in the Championship next season. We already won promotion, but we had to win our last game to get the title”.

"All my colleagues at work are so happy for me and the team. I think they are some of our biggest fans. Quite a few turned up for the last game of the season when we beat Edinburgh Caledonia 4-0 away. Customers know I play for the Warriors too and always ask me how we've got on."

Asda Maryhill Community Champion, Ryan Rooney added: "Well done Samantha, everyone here at Asda Maryhill is proud of you and your team's achievement."

