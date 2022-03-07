The Falkirk area connection behind Jamshedpur's Indian Super League title win

Not only is former Brockville co-manager Coyle celebrating – so too is Greg Stewart, the Scottish striker whose 10 goals and 10 assists helped Jamshedpur set a record points tally in the Indian Super League.

The 31-year-old is actually celebrating his second title in a year – exactly 365 since his former club Rangers clinched the Scottish Premiership title. Stewart began his football career in central Scotland, and played as a youth at Syngenta Juveniles before embarking on a career through the senior ranks at Cowdenbeath then Dundee, Birmingham Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

A 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday gave Jamshedpur their first ever title – otherwise the club has been a mid-table side in the ISL – and saw Coyle go one better. He was runner-up in the league last year with Chennaiyin after leaving Ross County in 2019.