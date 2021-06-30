Friendly results: Shire and Camelon play out six goal thriller
Supporters returned to Camelon’s Carmuirs Park for the first time in over a year on Tuesday night and were treated to a six goal pre-season thriller.
East Stirlingshire made the short trip as the two local sides continued preparations for their coming seasons.
The hosts took a three goal lead in to half time as Michael Gould, Lewis McArthur and Euan Baird gave them a commanding advantage.
However, Connor Greene pulled one back for the visitors after the break and Dean Watson reduced the defecit to just a single goal shortly after.
Shire once again took the chance to cast an eye over a number of trialists with four named in the starting XI and one on the bench.
However, it was the most familiar name of all who netted the equaliser as player/manager Derek Ure brought himself on from the bench and was able to score a late goal to cap off a thrilling warm-up encounter.
Elsewhere, it was a another good week of pre-season for Stephen Swift’s Stenhousemuir who took on West of Scotland side Benburd and won 2-1 with goals from a Ross Forbes and a trialist.
Stenny then hosted League 1 side Alloa Athletic at Ochilview on Tuesday night and the Warriors recorded another 2-1 victory in a game played behind closed doors.
Bo’ness United were due to face Penicuick Athletic and Musselburgh Athletic last week but both games were unfortunately called off.
Other results saw Dunipace lose 2-0 to Dundee North End on Saturday, Syngenta draw 1-1 with Tranent Juniors and Bo’ness Athletic lose 3-2 to Stirling University’s Lowland League side.