Friendly results: Shire and Camelon play out six goal thriller

Shire player/manager Derek Ure scored in their 3-3 draw with Camelon

East Stirlingshire made the short trip as the two local sides continued preparations for their coming seasons.

The hosts took a three goal lead in to half time as Michael Gould, Lewis McArthur and Euan Baird gave them a commanding advantage.

However, Connor Greene pulled one back for the visitors after the break and Dean Watson reduced the defecit to just a single goal shortly after.

Shire once again took the chance to cast an eye over a number of trialists with four named in the starting XI and one on the bench.

However, it was the most familiar name of all who netted the equaliser as player/manager Derek Ure brought himself on from the bench and was able to score a late goal to cap off a thrilling warm-up encounter.

Elsewhere, it was a another good week of pre-season for Stephen Swift’s Stenhousemuir who took on West of Scotland side Benburd and won 2-1 with goals from a Ross Forbes and a trialist.

Stenny then hosted League 1 side Alloa Athletic at Ochilview on Tuesday night and the Warriors recorded another 2-1 victory in a game played behind closed doors.

Bo’ness United were due to face Penicuick Athletic and Musselburgh Athletic last week but both games were unfortunately called off.